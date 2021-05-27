Menomonie woman found guilty of mistreating, failing to feed dog

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Menomonie woman who authorities say mistreated a dog before it was taken to the Dunn County Humane Society more than 20 pounds underweight has been found guilty.

Anna Iehl was found guilty of mistreatment of animals and guilty of intentionally failing to provide food for an animal by a jury on Thursday.

The jury watched security footage of Gabriel being carried into the humane society when he weighed just 23.5 pounds, which is 20 to 30 pounds underweight, according to testimony from the veterinarian that examined him.

For roughly a month-and-a-half, Gabriel recovered and got stronger day by day at the Dunn County Humane Society.

In mid-December, Gabriel was taken in by a family.

In opening statements, the prosecution discussed Gabriel's former owner, Ann Iehl's actions in watching the dog deteriorate, while the defense argued the case needs to be looked at from the perspective of human struggles, not one of property, such as a pet.

Iehl will be sentenced on July 27. She faces up to three years in prison.