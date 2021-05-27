Memorial hires Rob Scott as football coach

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Rob Scott has been hired as the next head football coach at Eau Claire Memorial, the school announced Thursday.

Scott, who has more than 20 years of coaching experience, most recently served as defensive coordinator and associate head coach for Superior High School. He started Superior's youth feeder program, Spartan Youth Football League, and directed it for 12 years.

Congratulations Coach Rob Scott! We love you for all you’ve done for the Spartan Football family and wish you all the best! ECM is getting a great one! #muchdeserved #SpartanPride — Spartan Football (@SHS_Spartan_FB) May 27, 2021

A Wausau native, Scott earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

"I believe that love has to be at the center of any highly successful team or organization," Scott said in a release. "As a program we are going to love what we do by having a whole lot of fun playing the great game of football and serving others. We are going to love who we are doing it with by endlessly working on building and fostering meaningful relationships. We are going to love where we do it by proudly representing Memorial High School and our entire community."

Scott takes over for Mike Sinz, who was hired by Menomonie High School in April.

Scott and Superior rallied past Memorial for a 28-19 win at Carson Park in early April.