Memorial beats rain, BRC foes to win conference title

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Hudson's Bennett Swavely claimed the individual title and Eau Claire Memorial won the team title Thursday at a rain-shortened Big Rivers Conference Tournament.

Swavely shot 1-under par (35) on the front nine at Wild Ridge Golf Course to top his teammate Benjamin Pendleton by one stroke.

Swavely earned 68 points for the season to earn golfer of the year honors. Eau Claire Memorial's Will Schlitz and Rice Lake's Braeden Resnick tied for second in the standings with 55 points.

Thursday's team scores:

1. Hudson, 157

1. Eau Claire Memorial, 157

3. Rice Lake, 170

4. River Falls, 178

5. Eau Claire North, 180

6. Menomonie, 182

6. Chippewa Falls, 182

Thursday's top individuals:

1. Bennett Swavely (Hudson), 35

2. Benjamin Pendleton (Hudson), 36

3. Braeden Resnick (Rice Lake), 37

4. Liam Sather (Memorial), 38

5. Cole Fisher (Memorial), 39

5. Joe Bartels (Hudson), 39

5. Joe Burbach (Hudson), 39

5. Grant Imsande (Menomonie), 39

5. Matthew Marsollek (River Falls), 39

10. Will Schlitz (Memorial), 40

Final team standings for the season:

1. Eau Claire Memorial, 46.5

2. Hudson, 38.5

3. River Falls, 38

4. Rice Lake, 24

5. Eau Claire North, 18

6. Chippewa Falls, 16

7. Menomonie, 15

Final individual standings for the season:

1. Bennett Swavely (Hudson), 68

2. Will Schlitz (Memorial), 55

2. Braeden Resnick (Rice Lake), 55

4. Ben Pendleton (Hudson), 52

5. Cole Fisher (Memorial), 49

5. Liam Sather (Memorial), 49

7. Ben Christenson (Memorial), 48

8. Parker Etzel (Memorial), 44

8. Matthew Marsollek (River Falls), 44

10. Grant Imsande (Menomonie), 43