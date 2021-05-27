May’s last Friday comes with freeze and snow chances

A cold an miserable day at least brought beneficial rain at beneficial rates. Rain totals of 1/3" to 2/3" were widespread across Western Wisconsin and there were even spots near or above an inch.

Since the air today stayed in the low 40s all day during the rain, temps at the warmest today were colder than the average LOW temperature for today's date. Temps will only go down from there overnight thanks to a chilly northeast breeze. Expect lows in the mid 30s, though areas to the north could drop even colder as the clouds will clear from north to south.

That's why there's a Freeze Watch in effect for Polk, Barron, and Rusk counties. Cover susceptible plants and vegetation or bring them inside. With the rain and breeze, frost isn't likely to form elsewhere but temperatures will be in that range and wind chills will be as cold as the mid to upper 20s tomorrow morning.

As the rain becomes more scattered overnight and tapers off from north to south, there could even be some snow mixing in. We are over two weeks past the record latest measurable snowfall in Eau Claire (May 12, 1946), making accumulating snow unlikely from a historical perspective. From a current weather pattern perspective, the ground is quite warm after having highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s for much of the past several weeks.

The best chance for flakes is actually south and east of Eau Claire, since it has more to do with the end of precipitation timing aligning with the coldest time of the morning as it exits north to south. After the rain and possibly snow ends tomorrow morning, the clouds will begin to clear during the afternoon.

The sunshine should help temperatures rise to near 60 by late afternoon/early evening. The clearing continues tomorrow night and temperatures drop quickly once again. Lows Saturday morning will again push the low to mid 30s with some upper 20s possible in our typical cool spots north and east of Eau Claire.

Highs Saturday jump closer to average but still just below near 70 with a mostly sunny sky before clouds start to increase overnight which will hold low temps Sunday morning in the 40s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible again starting late Sunday and will be scattered throughout Memorial Day before June begins fairly close to average with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s.