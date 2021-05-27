Mali’s military releases transitional president and PM

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A top officer says Mali’s military has released the transitional president and prime minister from detention. Maj. Baba Cisse says the release of President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane came after they resigned Wednesday in the presence of international arbitrators who are in the West African nation to mediate the political crisis. The U.N. Security Council indicated Wednesday after a closed meeting that the resignations were forced and demanded an immediate resumption of the civilian-led transition and return of the military to their barracks. The political crisis in the midst of an 18-month civilian transition to democratic rule risks plunging the troubled nation into further instability and has sparked international condemnation.