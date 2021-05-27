How to stay safe out on the water this Memorial Day weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner, and though we all want to get out on the water, the DNR is asking people to be safe on their boats.

The DNR's boating law administrator, Lieutenant Darren Kuhn said that 80% of all boating related fatalities are drownings, and that six people have already had boating related fatalities this year in Wisconsin. None of them were wearing a life jacket.



Kuhn recommends before you get onto your boat, make sure there are life jackets for everyone aboard and that those life jackets fit. Also, plan to wear them the entire time you're on the water.

"Remember that even though boating is a sport, an outdoor recreational activity, and meant to be fun, there's still those safety factors," Kuhn said. "So, wear your life jacket, please."

Other recommendations are not consuming alcohol while driving a boat and pay attention to the weather and how quickly things can change and make for unsafe water.



The DNR offers a boat safety class, which you can learn more about by clicking here.