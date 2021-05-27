How to combat weather-induced allergies

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A change in the weather can cause a sensational change in your sinus symptoms.

Health officials say that on rainy days like Thursday, we can see an increase in certain mold counts, and that, a higher mold count can affect people in terms of nasal or respiratory symptoms.

A Mayo Clinic Health System allergist said people may feel more congested as pressure increases, and as temperature drops in barometric pressure, you may get headaches.

In terms of how to combat allergy symptoms, allergists say to pretreat.

"If our allergens are outside then what we would want to do is keep the outside, outside. That means the window should be shut," said Dr. Adela Taylor, an allergist with the Mayo Clinic Health System, "That means we should be running our AC or maybe with the cold snap the heat so that the air is filtered, no laundry on the line and rinsing our eyes and nose with sailing."

Taylor recommends treating respiratory conditions, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, that are triggered by allergens or outside irritants with premedication.

If you are not seeing relief from remedy measures, contact your doctor. Allergy season is far from over.