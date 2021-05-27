High gasoline prices unlikely to deter holiday travelers

NEW YORK (AP) — Gasoline prices are at a seven-year high ahead of one of America’s busiest holiday travel weekends. But experts don’t expect steep prices to keep eager motorists off the road. There’s pent-up demand for travel after more than a year of caution during the coronavirus pandemic. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.03 this week. AAA anticipates that 37 million Americans will travel by car and plane on Memorial Day weekend. That’s up 60% from last year, but still below pre-pandemic levels.