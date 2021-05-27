GOP senators propose $928B infrastructure plan to Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators have outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal that’s a counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s more sweeping plan.

The two sides are struggling to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain far apart on how to pay for the massive spending.

The GOP offer would boost spending by $91 billion on roads and bridges, $48 billion on water resources and $25 billion on airports.

The Republicans want to tap unused COVID-19 funds to help pay for it. The senators say the offer delivers on “core infrastructure investments” that Biden has focused on as areas of potential bipartisan agreement.

But their plan is likely to be met with skepticism by Democrats and the White House as falling short.