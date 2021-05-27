Future pandemics targeted by new Oxford research center

LONDON (AP) — Oxford University is launching an effort to bring together academic, industry and government experts from around the world to use the lessons learned from COVID-19 in the fight against future pandemics. The Pandemic Sciences Centre will unite Oxford researchers in disciplines ranging from immunology and public health to computing and social sciences. It will seek to improve the rapid identification of and response to emerging threats, the university said in a statement released Friday. The center will aim to form partnerships with experts around Britain and in other countries, in hope of avoiding the disjointed policies and international competition that slowed the response to COVID-19.