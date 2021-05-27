Freeze Watch from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Freeze Watch from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Polk County
…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures possible.
* WHERE…Portions of central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From late tonight through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing of uninsulated outdoor water pipes, they should be
wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
