Freeze Watch from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Rusk County

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From late tonight through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing of uninsulated outdoor water pipes, they should be

wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

&&