France’s Macron visits Rwanda as relations improve

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is making a key visit to Rwanda as his country tries to mend relations with the central African country 27 years after the genocide. Macron arrived in Kigali early Thursday and is due to hold talks with Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Macron’s trip builds on a series of French efforts since his election in 2017 to repair ties between the two countries. He will visit a memorial to the frenzied 1994 slaughter that left an estimated 800,000 people dead, most of them minority Tutsis. Two reports completed in March and in April that examined France’s role in the genocide helped clear a path for Macron’s visit, the first by a French president in 11 years.