Elmwood man sentenced for lewd, lascivious behavior

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Probation was ordered Thursday for man charged in Dunn County with exposing himself to a teenage girl multiple times.



Judge James Peterson placed Daniel Gates on probation for two years, ordered him not to have any contact with the victim, and to pay for any necessary counseling for her.

According to the criminal complaint Gates tried to get the 14 year old girl to send him nude pictures, to have sex with him, and exposed his genitals to her on several occasions.