Eau Claire city council hopefuls interview for open seat

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Interviews for the vacant Eau Claire City Council seat begins Thursday at 6 p.m., with 11 people vying for the role.

The seat opened up when Mai Xiong resigned from the council in April. The council chose to allow residents to apply for the seat, and now they are ready to get to know the applicants better.



City council president Terry Weld said they are going to ask each person why they're interested in serving, and what experience they bring. They'll also ask what issues they are concerned about in Eau Claire and what they want to do to address them.

"It's a non-partisan role but at the same time it's an active role that they take," Weld said. "The decisions that we make as a body effect the 70,000 residents that live here."

The next step for applicants is just two weeks away on June 7, when they will have five minutes to give a presentation to the city council during their public hearing. The next day on June 8, the council will vote on who to appoint.



Tonight's interview session is virtual and can be viewed by clicking here.