CNN: Paul Ryan expected to criticize Trump in speech

(WKOW) - Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is expected to criticize former President Donald Trump during a speech set for Thursday night in California, according to a CNN report.

The former Congressman from Wisconsin is scheduled to speak at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. According to excerpts obtained by CNN, Ryan will say Republicans must removed themselves from the former president.

"Once again, we conservatives find ourselves at a crossroads," Ryan is expected to say at the event. "And here's one reality we have to face: If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we're not going anywhere. Voters looking for Republican leaders want to see independence and mettle."

Punchbowl News was the first to report this.

CNN reports that Ryan does not name the former president during his criticism.

During the speech, Ryan is expected to outline a path forward for the Republican party. The report states the one time Ryan mentions Trump by name will be by praising him, saying the US "saw such incredibly powerful and inclusive economic growth" at the beginning of 2020.

According to the CNN report, Ryan will also warn fellow GOP members to not get drawn into cultural battles with Democrats.

"As the left gets more 'woke,' the rest of America is getting weary. It's exhausting. And we conservatives have to be careful not to get caught up in every little cultural battle," Ryan is expected to say. "Sometimes these skirmishes are just creations of outrage peddlers, detached from reality and not worth anybody's time. They draw attention away from the far more important case we must make to the American people."

You can read more details about the scheduled speech here.