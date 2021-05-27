Chippewa Steel will skate with new logo next season

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Steel will skate with a new logo for its fourth season.

The new look revealed Thursday features the letter 's' in gray with a green background.

"As we move ahead, we felt it was a great opportunity to provide a new look for the Chippewa Steel," head coach and general manager Mike Janda said in a release. "We are excited for the future and the direction we are headed in. With the new changes, comes a new look. We are excited to share this next chapter in Steel history with the Chippewa Valley community."

The team said new merchandise will be available for fans beginning in July.

Chippewa finished 14-29-2-3 last season, but won three of its final five games. The team went 4-9 under Janda, who took over for Carter Foguth in mid April.