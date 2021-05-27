Capitol rally planned over death of man in police custody

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The National Urban League is calling for the firing and arrests of Louisiana State Police troopers involved in the violent 2019 arrest of a Black man who died in custody. The Urban League and criminal justice advocates were holding a news conference Thursday about the death of Ronald Greene, who died following a police chase in northeast Louisiana. Meanwhile, Greene’s family and civil rights advocates plan a rally Thursday afternoon at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge. Recently released video shows that troopers stunned, beat and choked Greene following the chase in May 2019. The case is under investigation by state and federal authorities.