Boorish fans: 76ers, Knicks, Jazz issue bans after incidents

The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz all say they have banned fans after incidents in their respective arenas. The Knicks banned a fan they said spit on Atlanta guard Trae Young, and the 76ers not only banned but revoked the season-ticket membership from the fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook. The Jazz said three fans were banned for a verbal altercation. Players are asking the NBA to do more to protect them, and the league says it will vigorously enforce rules surrounding fan conduct. Hawks coach Nate McMillan summed up the behavior Thursday, saying, “We’re just living in a society where people don’t have respect anymore.”