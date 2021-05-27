BLM’s Patrisse Cullors to step down from movement foundation

Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter, is stepping down as executive director of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation following what she called a smear campaign from a far-right group and recent criticism from other Black organizers. She will leave day-to-day management of the organization she has led for nearly six years to focus on other projects, including the upcoming release of her second book and a multi-year TV development deal with Warner Bros. Her departure follows a massive surge in support and political influence for the BLM movement, which was established eight years ago in response to injustice against Black Americans. In the last year the foundation raised over $90 million in donations.