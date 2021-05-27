Black leaders decry sentence for man who targeted protesters

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Black leaders are expressing outrage over probation and a suspended sentence for a white Missouri man who stockpiled explosives meant to target the Black Lives Matter movement and other protesters, and they urged federal prosecutors to take up the case. Cameron Swoboda pleaded guilty to three felonies earlier this month. A St. Charles County judge gave him a suspended seven-year sentence and placed him on probation for five years. Police in June seized explosive material and emptied-out shotgun shells at Swoboda’s apartment in St. Charles County. Authorities also found six altered grenades, the makings of two pipe bombs and a claymore-style mine enhanced with BBs, all hidden along a rural road.