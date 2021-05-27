Asian shares mixed with eyes on inflation, US economy

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed as investors await U.S. economic data expected later in the day. Benchmarks in Tokyo and Hong Kong fell Thursday while they were little changed in South Korea. Shares rose in Sydney and Shanghai. Technology companies were under pressure. The Japanese government was expected to decide to extend its “state of emergency” in some areas, including Tokyo, past May 31, in an effort to curb COVID-19 cases. U.S. stocks closed modestly higher. Markets have been bumpy in recent days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and look for additional clues on economic growth.