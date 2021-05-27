All day rain Thursday, Frosty/freezing changes by Friday morning

Large changes start Thursday... and well, it's definitely not the forecast you'd hope for.

Thursday will basically be a washout with rain lasting most of the day. Temperatures will fall through the 40s during the day. Winds will be gusty from the northeast at 10 to 20 mph and topping out near 30 mph at times.

Wind chills will feel like they're in the upper 30s at times in the afternoon too, so dreary is a nice way of putting Thursday's forecast. We're looking at a widespread inch of rainfall with isolated higher amounts.

There is even a small chance a few snow flakes mix in by Friday morning. While chances are low for any flakes to begin with and any that survive will melt quickly. There is a very low chance for these flakes, as the system will be clearing the area as this possibility arises.

Temperatures continue to fall overnight and there is a FREEZE WATCH for Barron, Polk and Rusk county through Friday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s across most of the valley.

You'll want to bring any plants in, or if cover them. We may see another frosty start early Saturday morning with another shot at freezing temperatures.

We'll quickly rebound through Memorial Day weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and no other precipitation chances until Memorial Day itself. It doesn't look like outdoor plans Saturday and Sunday will be in any jeopardy.