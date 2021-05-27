3 crew missing after ships collide in Japanese strait

TOKYO (AP) — A freighter sank in a Japanese strait after colliding with another ship, and three crew members from the cargo ship are missing. Nine of the 12 crewmembers from the Japanese freighter have been rescued, while no one on the second ship, a chemical tanker, was hurt. The coast guard was searching for the missing crew members. The chemical tanker was heading from China to Osaka, Japan, before the collision. The Japanese freighter was carrying car parts. They collided in the Kurushima Strait in southern Japan.