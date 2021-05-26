What would it take to solve the student debt crisis?

There’s no single policy or action that will alleviate America’s $1.74 trillion student loan debt crisis while simultaneously preventing students from taking on unaffordable amounts of future debt. Higher education financing experts are divided on the exact combination of solutions, but all agree it will require a multipronged approach. That could be as diverse as canceling college debt on a broader scale, repairing existing student loan forgiveness programs, streamlining income-driven repayment options, lowering or eliminating loan interest rates, providing tuition-free college programs and doubling Pell Grants for low-income students.