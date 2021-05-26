UN calls for immediate release of Mali’s civilian leaders

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is strongly condemning the arrest of Mali’s transitional president, prime minister and other officials by the military and is calling for their immediate and unconditional release and the restoration of the country’s civilian-led transition. A council statement approved Wednesday urges Malian defense and security force “elements” that detained the civilian leaders “to return to their barracks without delay.” The U.N.’s most powerful body calls for the immediate resumption of Mali’s civilian-led transition “leading to elections and constitutional order within the established 18-month timeline.” The leader of Mali’s 2020 coup deposed the transitional leaders.