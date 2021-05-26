U.S. National Kubb Championship returns in July

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One of Eau Claire's well-known summer events is returning. After the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to be cancelled last year, the U.S. National Kubb Championship is back.

The national championship has been held every year since 2007 - except for last year. This year's championship begins on July 9 and ends on July 11.

Director Eric Anderson said that teams from 16 different states, as far west as California, have already signed up. The championship is a nonprofit event, and the money goes towards Girls on the Run of the Chippewa Valley and an organization called We Help War Victims.

"Kubb has become part of our culture. It's hard for me to go to a school or an event where the vast majority of people haven't played," Anderson said. "It seems like everybody has heard about it, and most of the people have played it. We have the world's largest weekly kubb league here in Eau Claire. It's been a great 14 to 15 years."

The registration cost is $70 for each team, and Anderson said there are nearly 100 teams already registered.

