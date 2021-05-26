Two-day trial underway for animal abuse case

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - An animal abuse trial is now under is underway in Dunn County a year-and-a-half after a severely-malnourished dog was brought into the county humane society.

Judge Rod Smeltzer is presiding over the trial, with jury selection taking place Wednesday morning followed by a recap of the case.

The jury watched security footage of Gabriel being carried into the humane society when he weighed just 23.5 pounds, which is 20 to 30 pounds underweight, according to testimony from the veterinarian that examined him.

In opening statements, the prosecution discussed Gabriel's former owner, Ann Iehl's actions in watching the dog deteriorate, while the defense argued the case needs to be looked at from the perspective of human struggles, not one of property, such as a pet.

"Ladies and gentlemen, during the course of this trial it will become very clear that this is not the case of a thin dog," said prosecuting attorney Andrea Nodolf. "This is the case of a severely emaciated dog who was near death, whose organs were starting to shut down, who could barely stand."

"We're talking about an animal, like your car, your car, your house," countered defense attorney Richard Yonko. "That is where we need to be today in terms of thinking about this animal. It's not your brother, it's not your father, it's not your child."

Iehl is facing a felony charge of animal mistreatment, as well as a misdemeanor charge of intentionally failing to provide food for an animal. If Iehl is found guilty of both charges, she'll face up to three years in prison.

The trial continues Thursday in Dunn County Court.