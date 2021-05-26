Thursday’s forecast in one word: Miserable.

The past couple weeks have been a roller coaster of temperatures. While highs have been near or above average most days since that early-in-the-month cold stretch, the lows fluctuate from chilly two weeks ago to very warm and humid this past week.

Today is starting a downward trend in temps again with today's high occurring just after midnight a minute or two after yesterday's low of the exact same temp was hit.

In fact, low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s Thursday and Friday nights, meaning patchy frost cannot be ruled out especially north and east of Eau Claire. A few spots may even hit the freezing mark early Saturday morning.

The cooler air is blowing in with the aid of a northwesterly breeze behind the cold front that brought those strong storms yesterday. While it was a mostly sunny day, that wind was breezy and cool.

Tomorrow, however, is looking much worse. There's no other way to put it besides stating it bluntly: it's going to be a miserable day.

Expect a wind-driven, cold rain. While scattered showers are possible tonight as temps fall to the low/mid 40s, widespread rain moves in tomorrow morning. Rain will fall at light to moderate rates and keep the air feeling quite cold.

The afternoon will contain better chances for moderate or even briefly heavy rain rates as the rain-cooled air keeps high temps in the 40s.

Showers continue overnight, but will become scattered. Showers will remain possible through the first half of Friday when they'll become lighter and more widely scattered until they finally exit to the south.

In total, expect between a half inch and an inch of rain falling mostly during the day tomorrow.

Temperatures could warm back to near 60 with the help of some sunshine that is possible late Friday afternoon.

With clearing continuing Friday night, temps will fall to near or below the freezing mark north and east of Eau Claire, with mid 30s likely across the rest of Western Wisconsin.

This is our frost/freeze potential, though areas that don't freeze might be saved from frost formation with the wind continuing to mix the air of at least a couple miles per hour.

So, the holiday weekend begins chilly, but temps will recover with a mostly sunny sky Saturday afternoon to the upper 60s. Weather remains dry through most of Sunday before rain chances return Sunday evening and that slight chance lasts through most of Memorial Day before temps begin to warm once again.