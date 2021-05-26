Temporary road and trail closure in Altoona for surfacing work

ALTOONA - Several roads and trails are closed this morning as scheduled pavement work begins today in Altoona.

The roads and trails will be closed for eight hours as pavement workers go through a series of micro-surfacing projects.

The streets and trails are listed as followed,

Autumn Dr from Bartlett Ave to north and south ends of the cul-de-sacs

Bartlett Ave from autumn Dr to S Wilson Dr.

Brookshire Ct

Daniels Ave from 7th St W to 10th St W

High Point Dr

Knollwood Trl from 3rd St E to Knollwood Ct

Lynn Ave from 2nd St W to 6th St W

Rivers Edge Dr from River Prairie Dr to pavement change past E Wilson Dr

11th St W from Pine Tree Ln to N Hillcrest Pkwy

Spooner Ave from Fairfax St to S Wilson Dr

10th St W from Spooner Ave to Lake Rd

Micro-surfacing involves laying down a half inch of material that is meant to extend the lifespan of the pavement. The treatment is expected to take eight hours on each project in order for the surfacing material to cure.

Driving on the roads before the surfacing material can cure will result in damages and negate the work done.

Residents on impacted streets will find a door hanger on their front door before work begins, along with a "No Parking" sign.

More information can be found here.