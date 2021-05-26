Teams pay tribute to late Chi-Hi coach Silloway

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- To the local golf community, Rick Silloway was more than just the golf coach at Chi-Hi.

"Rick was the coach of the conference, not just Chippewa Falls," said Tom Germanson, Rice Lake boys golf head coach.

But after 30 years in the Big Rivers Conference, the community lost it's ambassador to the game.

Silloway passed away from complications due to COVID-19 in November. To honor him, all seven teams paid their respect by wearing red, and with a 21-shot golf salute at Wednesday's BRC match at Lake Wissota Golf Course, the first and only home meet for the Cardinals this season.. His wife, Jan, was also in attendance for the event.

Those who were close to him talked about his good sense of humor.

"He sent my wife flowers one day, and he never let me live that down," Germanson said.

Others revealed his heartwarming personality.

"My dad had passed right before my senior year of the golf team," said Cody Peterson, one of Silloway's former players from 2002-2005. "I came out on our first home match thinking I wasn't going o play, and he said "I want you to, and he would want you to, so let's just do it together," and I'm not going to forget that."

Some who didn't know him say they feel like they do after hearing his stories.

"Having an impact on the kids starting at eight-years-old all the way up through high school, it's been fun to listen and learn the character he was," said Chris Kolinski, Chi-Hi's new boys golf coach.

But the two things everyone knows about Rick was his love for golf, and for people.

"If he saw that a kid was struggling, he'd go out there to try and talk to him, and try to loosen him up," Germanson said. "It didn't matter what school he was from, he cared more that kids were successful. For him, it was about getting kids successful at golf."

For those on hand, there was no better way to remember him than with a true Silloway salute.

"The event's that we're doing and stuff like this will help honor him," Germanson said. "He's a great guy and we miss him."

Chippewa Falls finished fourth in Wednesday's match, while Eau Claire Memorial took first place. More results are available here.