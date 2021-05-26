Rusk County sheriff believes people are using stimulus money to buy drugs from outside the area

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - Rusk County's sheriff hopes a big drug bust in his county will put a big dent in the drug activity there, but he is concerned about how people are getting drugs into the area.

On Tuesday, charges were announced against 11 people in a meth and THC drug bust.

Sheriff Jeffrey Wallace says some people are using their stimulus money to purchase drugs.

"I've made statements the stimulus money that the government has provided has stimulated the drug world not only here in Rusk County, but I am sure nationwide," Wallace said.

Unlike in the past where drugs were made and sold in the county, Wallace now thinks a lot of the meth is coming from as far away as Mexico.

"We haven't seen making of meth for a few years now in Rusk County. All of our meth and other drugs have pretty much come from the outside," Wallace told News 18. "I would assume it's coming from the cartels in Mexico.

Wallace would not say what the street value of the 3 pounds of meth is, saying the investigation is ongoing. He did say this is the largest arrest for one case in county history.

The sheriff doesn't foresee more arrests coming from this case, and he hopes it puts "a dent in the problem."