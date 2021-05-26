Pakistani journalist says he was attacked in his apartment

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A journalist who is critical of Pakistan’s powerful military and intelligence agencies says he has been severely beaten by three unidentified men in an attack at his apartment in Islamabad. Asad Ali Toor, who works for the Aaj News Pakistani TV channel, told police in a statement the attackers claimed they were intelligence agents. He said Wednesday they tied his hands and feet with cloth and one of them hit him with a pistol. Toor said the assailants asked about his source of income and forced him to chant slogans in favor of the army. Apart from his work for the TV channel, Toor runs his own YouTube channel.