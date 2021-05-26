Our summer humidity takes the back seat to early spring weather

Say goodbye to the summer heat and humidity, early March type weather rolls in for the remainder of the week.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny but cooler with high temps in the mid 60s. Our humidity has left us so it will be cool ad comfortable. Breezy winds from the northwest will come in at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

A pair of cold fronts will continue to wash out all our summer weather Wednesday before a new system files in from the west. This will bring with it a good chance for rain most of Thursday.

A borderline washout is likely Thursday as scattered rain will start by daybreak and last trough the late afternoon. We'll see anywhere from 1/4'' to 3/4'' of rain.

We're catching up on rainfall a little bit. We're only down 0.92'' rain for the month of May now. Every little bit will pull us closer to our seasonal average. A deficit that is over 2 inches still since March 1.

We'll see a few rain showers last into Friday morning, but we'll start to clear in the afternoon. Temperatures will try to rebound into Memorial Day Weekend, but we won't see the 70s again until next week.