Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announces resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has announced his resignation, citing “certain personal matters that are becoming public.” In a statement released by his office Wednesday, Hunter said he plans to step down June 1. In the statement, Hunter expressed concern that his personal issues could overshadow the work of his office. Although the statement did not describe the personal matter, Hunter filed for divorce from his longtime wife on Friday. Hunter was appointed to the post in 2017 by then-Gov. Mary Fallin after then-Attorney General Scott Pruitt was tapped to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.