Official: Gunfire erupts at San Jose railyard, multiple killed

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - A sheriff's spokesman says there are multiple fatalities and injuries in a shooting at a San Jose, California railyard and that the suspect is dead.

Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said Deputy Russell Davis said Wednesday that he could not specify the number of fatalities and injuries. He says the victims include Valley Transportation Authority employees.

The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department and across a freeway from the airport.

A spokesperson for the Valley Transportation Authority did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SAN JOSE (AP) — The mayor of San Jose says several people are receiving medical treatment after police and sheriff’s officials responded to reports of a shooting at a railyard.

Deputies currently on scene for an active shooter investigation in the area of 100 W. Younger Ave. SJ. Please stay away from the area. More info to follow. — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 26, 2021

Mayor Sam Liccardo said Wednesday in a tweet that “the shooter is no longer a threat” and the facility has been evacuated. He said the shooting “has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed.”

UPDATE****

Shooter is down — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 26, 2021

The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department and across a freeway from the airport.