Negotiations on landfill expansion moving forward

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Seven Mile Creek Landfill is going to expand, that's already been decided by the State, but how they take care of the land and the residents who live near by is a major topic of negotiation between the Seven Mile Creek Siting Committee and the landfill's owners, GFL.

"We are looking for them to make tangible, positive change addressing ways they can mitigate the impact of the neighbors in the community by the operation of this landfill, both now and in future stewardship with this property," said committee chair Steve Nick.

According to Nick, they have been negotiating with GFL for a over a year, and at Wednesday's meeting, the committee tackled its negotiation strategy moving forward regarding the terms and conditions of this expansion.

"That's what we're trying to get to," Nick said. "Recognizing the landfill does exist, while we'd rather not see nearly as many expansions or as large of expansions, that this one has been permitted by the state, but then how can we mitigate or reduce the impacts from that landfill and make sure it's a good neighbor and it's a sustainable good steward of the land for years to come."

Before the committee meeting began, Town of Seymour residents held signs outside the government center hoping to make it clear to committee members they are the ones who experience the landfills effects. Resident Kathy Campell said beside the abundance of litter, noise, and odor, property value is also on the decline.

"It's a big burden to our neighborhood and we would like this committee to consider us, and for GFL to take on the responsibility of operating a business in a neighborhood," Campell said.

Nick hopes they are able to reach an agreement with GFL in the coming weeks. But if they cannot he said it will go to arbitration. With that, the committee and GFL would present their offers to the Waste Facility Siting Board in Madison, and that board would decide whose terms will win out for this expansion.

"We think the positions we've taken are very sound, with further neighborhood and community environmental long term interest, and we're prepared to defend them through the arbitration process if that's what we need to do," Nick said.

Nick said he is listening to the area residents, and hopes the committee can work with GFL to have them move forward with their expansion in a way that minimizes the impacts on the neighborhood and county.

The landfill was owned by Advanced Disposal but was sold to GFL, which stands for "Green for Life", this past winter.