More than 100 missing, feared dead after Nigeria boat sinks

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian official says more than 100 people are missing and feared dead after a boat with more than 165 passengers, including women and children, broke up and sank in the Niger River as it traveled in Nigeria’s northern Kebbi state. The chairman of the Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency tells the Associated Press that 22 people have rescued and five bodies recovered, including a baby. Rescue boats and divers are searching for about 138 missing passengers. One passenger rescued from the boat told AP that five children were with him when the boat sank and all of them are still missing. Boat accidents are common in Nigeria due to overloading, poor conditions of the boats and hitting debris under water.