Met Opera deal allow solo singer fees cut by up to 12.7%

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera would be able to cut the fees of its highest-paid individual singers by 12.7% under a pending four-year contract with the American Guild of Musical Artists. Details were not announced May 11 when the deal was agreed to, but slides of the solo artist pay terms created by AGMA were posted on Facebook by soprano Lisette Oropesa and reposted by mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard. The union later released more complete terms to The Associated Press on Wednesday. Oropesa denounced the cuts, and said in a Facebook post she intended to vote against the agreement.