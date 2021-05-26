Howard names College of Fine Arts for Chadwick Boseman

WASHINGTON (AP) — Howard University announced that it will name its newly re-established College of Fine Arts after famed alum Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther star, who died of cancer last year at 43, graduated from Howard in 2000. The South Carolina-native rose to prominence playing a succession of Black icons in biographical films: Jackie Robinson, singer James Brown and Thurgood Marshall. His portrayal of African superhero Black Panther spawned a thousand memes and its massive cultural impact launched him to massive stardom.