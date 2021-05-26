How you can start slimming your screen time

(WQOW) - The warmer months ahead are the perfect time to ditch the devices and get outside.

That is why Mayo Clinic Health System is introducing a new slim your screen time challenge.

According to the CDC, kids age 8 to 18 spend an average of four-and-a-half hours a day looking at screens outside educational activities.

Mayo Clinic Health System officials said this number should be significantly lower, recommending children under two see no screen time and school-aged children and older should only look at screens for up to two hours a day.

"Doing more activities without being in front of a screen helps with social and emotional health, and also with your physical health. We just came up with a list of over 100 activities that they can do without using their screen. A lot of them are being outside, but we also include reading a book," said Tina Tharp, community engagement and wellness specialist for Mayo Clinic Health System.

Tharp said there are more than 3,500 people registered for the challenge. It runs from June 1 to July 31. If you would like to participate, you can sign up here.