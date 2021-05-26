Health officials urge people to be honest about vaccination status

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Amid dropping cases and hospitalization rates, Chippewa County health officials are feeling optimistic, but still wary of the weeks to come, especially now that mask mandates have lifted.

Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said as more people become comfortable going without masks, her biggest concern is that people are being dishonest about their vaccination status.

"My biggest concern is that there may be some people who are not vaccinated that are not wearing masks and that if they would get the virus, it would be easier for them to spread the virus if they're in close proximity to people without wearing masks or around the other people who are not vaccinated that are not wearing masks," Weideman said.

As News 18 has reported, the CDC suggests those who are fully vaccinated, meaning two weeks since completing a vaccination series, are able to go without a mask in most circumstances.

If you are not fully vaccinated, you're urged to continue wearing a mask to protect those not yet eligible for a vaccine.

