Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano stops erupting after months of lava

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano has stopped erupting. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory updated the status of the Big Island volcano Wednesday. The agency says the volcano has “paused” producing new lava. Kilauea had been erupting at its summit crater since December. The latest eruption had produced a new lava lake at the summit. Officials said the lava could begin erupting again soon or it could move into a phase of quiescence before its next eruption. Lava drained from the same area in 2018 when the volcano erupted in one of its lower rift zones. That event became the largest eruption on record at the volcano.