Hamas leader says 80 fighters killed in war with Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas’ leader in the Gaza Strip says 80 militants were killed during the 11-day war with Israel that ended last week. The comments by Yehiyeh Sinwar to The Associated Press on Wednesday provided the the group’s first official tally for losses sustained in the fighting. Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry has put the number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli offensive this month at 254, including 66 children, 39 women, and 17 people above the age of 60. But it did not give a breakdown between civilians and combatants. Twelve people were killed in Israel — mostly from rocket fire — and all but one were civilians.