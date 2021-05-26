Floyd’s family, lawyers meet with president

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTTC) -- George Floyd's siblings, nephews and his daughter, among others, made it to the White House Tuesday wanting to ensure he did not die in vain.

They met with President Joe Biden and his administration, urging police reform be passed.

"It has been 57 years since we've had meaningful legislation," said Ben Crump, Floyd's attorney. "This is an American issue, this isn't a police issue or a civil rights issue, we have to look at this as a national issue that we have avoided dealing with far too long."

He's referring to the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021. Crump, activists and Floyd's family say the bill should not be partisan. They also say its passing would honor the memory of Floyd and other victims of police violence.

"We need people saved on the streets of our country as opposed to being unnecessarily shot by police," said attorney Antonio Romanucci.

"We don't have a choice, unless we want to see the carnage that we've seen over and over and over again, and that's not acceptable," Tricia Hoffler, president of the National Bar Association.

Although Floyd's family and the Biden Administration shared their frustrations on the bill missing passage on the one year mark following Floyd's murder, they agreed the quality of any reform bill is more important than its punctuality.

"He's [Biden] not happy about it not being met, but all in all, he just wants the bill to be right and meaningful and that it holds George's legacy intact," said Brandon Williams, Floyd's nephew.

The bill has already passed the House. It has not yet passed in the Senate.

And with other bills taking a much shorter amount of time for passage, such as the Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Bill last week, Floyd's team wants there to be more urgency for this cause.

"There have been bills that have been passed in the last three months protecting different groups of people. This group of people needs to be protected too. This started a long time ago, there are some things that started a lot sooner that got protected a lot faster," said attorney Justin Miller.

"If you can make federal laws to protect the bird, which is the bald eagle, you can make federal laws to protect people of color," said Philonese Floyd, Floyd's brother.

Vice President Kamala Harris also weighed in on the family's efforts.

"They have been consistent in using their voice in a way that has been about lifting up other families and other injustices, but doing it with the purpose of compelling action to fix what we know are the problems in the system," said Harris.