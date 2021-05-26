Ex-official in Bolivia charged for bribes in tear gas deal

MIAMI (AP) — Bolivia’s former interior minister has has been arrested in the U.S. for allegedly taking part of $602,000 in kickbacks from Florida-based businessmen accused of selling tear gas at inflated prices to the conservative government of former interim President Jeanine Áñez. Arturo Murillo was charged with a single count of conspiring to commit money laundering, according to a Department of Justice statement on Wednesday. The Associated Press previously reported that Murillo’s former chief of staff had been arrested as part of the investigation along with the owner of a Florida-based supplier of police and military equipment,