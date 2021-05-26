Eau Claire man will spend 9 months in jail for sexual assault of a child

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man who faced the possibility of 120 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child will instead spend 9 months in jail.

That's the sentence that Chippewa County Judge Steven Gibbs handed down Wednesday for Jan Behlke. He was charged in 2019 with sexually touching a 6-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

Behlke was also ordered to write a letter of apology to the victim, and to register as a sex offender.