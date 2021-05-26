Dueling harassment claims in transphobic rant, beer toss

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey vice principal who threw beer at a group of people who were filming a transphobic rant by his wife and the people who got hit with the beer are accusing each other of harassment. A municipal court judge in Galloway Township is scheduled on Thursday to examine the case of Michael Smurro, vice principal of Neptune Middle School in Monmouth County, as well as those he accuses of harassing him and his wife, Lisa. He was shown on video tossing a cup of beer when he realized other patrons were filming his wife complain about a transgender woman using a women’s restroom at an outdoor restaurant in April.