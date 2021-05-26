Driver who started 3-car crash on I-94 has died, authorities say

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A driver who smashed into the back of a State Patrol squad on Monday has died.

The crash happened Monday morning on Interstate 94 just outside of Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office says Trooper Ashley Motales was inside her squad conducting a traffic stop when a passing driver, Charles Mills Jr., 66, of Bumpass, Virginia ran into her squad, which pushed the squad into the vehicle she had pulled over.

Mills was taken to the hospital where he has since died. His passenger Janice O'Brien, 65, of Bumpass, Virginia was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known.

Morales was also taken to the hospital but has since been released.

The driver who Morales had pulled over was also taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.