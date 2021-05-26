Doctor shares advice for people not vaccinated against COVID

Wisc. (WQOW) - State and federal guidelines have relaxed for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but for those who still haven't gotten a vaccine, or are not yet eligible, many concerns remain.

Data from the state Department of Health Services shows more than half of Wisconsin residents have not received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Medical experts said people have not gotten one for a variety of reasons, such as skepticism surrounding how quickly the vaccine was developed, having an underlying health condition that prevents them from getting a dose or being under the age of 12.

If you are not vaccinated, Dr. Matt Anderson with UW-Health said you should continue taking safety precautions against COVID-19.

"Continue to distance from other people to avoid those aerosols, avoid that risk of infection. At this point, given that COVID's still circulating, continue to mask, especially in public spaces. Outdoor gatherings, especially if somebody is choosing to do one, is a lot safer than an indoor one," Dr. Matt Anderson said, the senior medical director of primary care at UW-Health.

Dr. Anderson said after researchers conduct more trials, they hope the FDA authorizes emergency use of the vaccine for people under 12 as early as this fall.